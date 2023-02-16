Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #537 – 16/2/2023
Music Room Sessions
|This Is Not Your Love Song
|Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
|Old Note
|Lisa O’Neill
|Dearest Darling
|Mary Stokes Band
|Hopscotch In The Sky
|Lemonade Shoelace
|Calypso
|Ken O’Duffy
|Manslaughter
|Thewlis
|Falling Star
|Cosmic Embers
|All Of This Is Chance
|Lisa O’Neill
|Abigail (Tomhas Ghobnatan)
|Emma Langford
|Stripped Away
|Swimmers Jackson
|The Traveller
|Yana Feat. Maurice Culigan
|Mullach Na Sí
|Christine Tobin
|Dark Hotel
|Frankenstein Bolts