Ceol Anocht: Show #537 – 16/2/2023

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman16/02/2023

This Is Not Your Love Song Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
Old Note Lisa O’Neill
Dearest Darling Mary Stokes Band
Hopscotch In The Sky Lemonade Shoelace
Calypso Ken O’Duffy
Manslaughter Thewlis
Falling Star Cosmic Embers
All Of This Is Chance Lisa O’Neill
Abigail (Tomhas Ghobnatan) Emma Langford
Stripped Away Swimmers Jackson
The Traveller Yana Feat. Maurice Culigan
Mullach Na Sí Christine Tobin
Dark Hotel Frankenstein Bolts
