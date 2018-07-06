Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #54 – 5/7/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 10/7/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Bad Blood
|Join Me In The Pines
|Fast Slow Disco
|St. Vincent
|Flower Of The Mountain
|Kate Bush
|Gone Fishing
|Róisín Murphy
|Love Come Down
|Thea Hopkins
|Trip To Ireland / John Gardiner’s / Gurney’s
|Steph Geremia
|Desire
|Deep Sky Objects
|Opposite Middle
|Ryley Walker
|Fame
|David Bowie
|Evidence Of What
|Mongrel State
|Travelers
|Birds Of Chicago
|The Kesh Jig / Give Us A Drink Of Water / The Famous Ballymote
|The Bothy Band
|Winter
|Shane Joyce
|Path Across the Ocean
|Steph Geremia
|Pia
|Yorkston-Thorne-Khan
|Chasing Away The Ghosts
|Aine Tyrrell
|You Win Again
|Hank Williams
|No Rest For the Manic
|Blackbird & Crow
|My Lagan Love
|Niamh Parsons
|Both Sides, Now
|Joni Mitchell
|Maps
|Martin Simpson
|It’ll Be Okay My Darling
|Úna Keane
|Cwm Elan
|Jim Ghedi