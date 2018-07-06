Ceol Anocht: Show #54 – 5/7/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #54 – 5/7/2018

Martin Bridgeman 2 mins ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 10/7/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Bad Blood Join Me In The Pines
Fast Slow Disco St. Vincent
Flower Of The Mountain Kate Bush
Gone Fishing Róisín Murphy
Love Come Down Thea Hopkins
Trip To Ireland / John Gardiner’s / Gurney’s Steph Geremia
Desire Deep Sky Objects
Opposite Middle Ryley Walker
Fame David Bowie
Evidence Of What Mongrel State
Travelers Birds Of Chicago
The Kesh Jig / Give Us A Drink Of Water / The Famous Ballymote The Bothy Band
Winter Shane Joyce
Path Across the Ocean Steph Geremia
Pia Yorkston-Thorne-Khan
Chasing Away The Ghosts Aine Tyrrell
You Win Again Hank Williams
No Rest For the Manic Blackbird & Crow
My Lagan Love Niamh Parsons
Both Sides, Now Joni Mitchell
Maps Martin Simpson
It’ll Be Okay My Darling Úna Keane
Cwm Elan Jim Ghedi
© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close