Ceol Anocht: Show #549 – 30/3/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman30/03/2023

The Bridge Man Audrey Bridgeman
What Was The Question Zoid Feat. Suzanne Savage
Angel The IT Department
Wipers Blue Slate
Now Is All Swimmers Jackson
About You Doppler
Felt Heart Shaped
Remember Zoid Feat. Miriam Ingram
I Want You Niamh Murphy
Lost On You The Raines
Home Again Ger Eaton
High Up Airplane Cian Nugent
Grady’s Jig-Jig of the Jobber-The Carrickshock John Doyle & Mick McAuley
