Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #549 – 30/3/2023
Music Room Sessions
|The Bridge Man
|Audrey Bridgeman
|What Was The Question
|Zoid Feat. Suzanne Savage
|Angel
|The IT Department
|Wipers
|Blue Slate
|Now Is All
|Swimmers Jackson
|About You
|Doppler
|Felt
|Heart Shaped
|Remember
|Zoid Feat. Miriam Ingram
|I Want You
|Niamh Murphy
|Lost On You
|The Raines
|Home Again
|Ger Eaton
|High Up Airplane
|Cian Nugent
|Grady’s Jig-Jig of the Jobber-The Carrickshock
|John Doyle & Mick McAuley