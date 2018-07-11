Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #55 – 10/7/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 10/7/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Miles
|Tanjier
|Love Is Magic
|John Grant
|Rain
|The Beatles
|Buy Me Time
|Seo Linn
|Cluck Ol’ Hen
|Whiskey Shivers
|Butterfly
|Hadley McCall Thackston
|May 9th
|Susie Blue
|Jeepster
|T Rex
|Pistol Slapper Blues
|Rory Gallagher
|Dogs With No Tails
|The Pale
|Bone Dry
|Eels
|Release
|Afro Celt Sound System
|A Man Of My Age
|Arborist
|Redbird
|Hadley McCall Thackston
|Everything Will Rhyme
|Fiach Moriarty
|The Downtown Lights
|The Blue Nile
|Universe
|Ann Scott
|Behold The Beauty Of Land And Sea
|Úna Keane
|The Eraser
|Thom Yorke
|A Kiss In The Morning Early
|Niamh Parsons
|If I Didn’t Have Your Love
|Leonard Cohen
|Cwm Elan
|Jim Ghedi
|Oh Ariadne
|Úna Keane