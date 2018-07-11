Ceol Anocht: Show #55 – 10/7/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #55 – 10/7/2018

Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 10/7/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Miles Tanjier
Love Is Magic John Grant
Rain The Beatles
Buy Me Time Seo Linn
Cluck Ol’ Hen Whiskey Shivers
Butterfly Hadley McCall Thackston
May 9th Susie Blue
Jeepster T Rex
Pistol Slapper Blues Rory Gallagher
Dogs With No Tails The Pale
Bone Dry Eels
Release Afro Celt Sound System
A Man Of My Age Arborist
Redbird Hadley McCall Thackston
Everything Will Rhyme Fiach Moriarty
The Downtown Lights The Blue Nile
Universe Ann Scott
Behold The Beauty Of Land And Sea Úna Keane
The Eraser Thom Yorke
A Kiss In The Morning Early Niamh Parsons
If I Didn’t Have Your Love Leonard Cohen
Cwm Elan Jim Ghedi
Oh Ariadne Úna Keane

