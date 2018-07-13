Ceol Anocht: Show #56 – 12/7/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #56 – 12/7/2018

Martin Bridgeman 3 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 17/7/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Now I Know Aslan
Matador Gavin Glass
Stand By Me John Lennon
Butterfly The Pale
Your Jewel Michael Nau
Devil Or Angel Hadley McCall Thackston
Completely Josh Johnston
Stacy’s Mom Fountains Of Wayne
Barbed Wire Blues Wilko Johnson
Jazz Pierce Turner
We Brightr
Éireann Afro Celt Sound System
Though Humble The Banquet Eleanor McEvoy
Ellipsis Hadley McCall Thackston
Pomegranate Ye Vagabonds
Magnificent Birds Hedge Schools
Stay The Blue Nile
Grandmother Mountain O Emperor
Let’s Get Lost Chet Baker
Another Wren Duke Special
84 Pontiac Dream Boards Of Canada
The Double Cross Mary Coughlan
Be Hurt Eels
The Bittersweet March This Is How We Fly

