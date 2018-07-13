Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #56 – 12/7/2018
12/7/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Now I Know
|Aslan
|Matador
|Gavin Glass
|Stand By Me
|John Lennon
|Butterfly
|The Pale
|Your Jewel
|Michael Nau
|Devil Or Angel
|Hadley McCall Thackston
|Completely
|Josh Johnston
|Stacy’s Mom
|Fountains Of Wayne
|Barbed Wire Blues
|Wilko Johnson
|Jazz
|Pierce Turner
|We
|Brightr
|Éireann
|Afro Celt Sound System
|Though Humble The Banquet
|Eleanor McEvoy
|Ellipsis
|Hadley McCall Thackston
|Pomegranate
|Ye Vagabonds
|Magnificent Birds
|Hedge Schools
|Stay
|The Blue Nile
|Grandmother Mountain
|O Emperor
|Let’s Get Lost
|Chet Baker
|Another Wren
|Duke Special
|84 Pontiac Dream
|Boards Of Canada
|The Double Cross
|Mary Coughlan
|Be Hurt
|Eels
|The Bittersweet March
|This Is How We Fly