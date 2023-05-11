Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #561 – 11/5/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman11/05/2023

Back and Forth The Donnys
Wolves Lorraine Nash
Cariñito Kevin Herm Connolly
Elliot (Between The Waves) Setting Suns DC
Six Pearse McGloughlin & Nocturnes
The Other Side Of Life Tom O’Driscoll
Function Room Floor Anna’s Anchor
A Minute Lorraine Nash
A Pair of Packed Valises (before the Dunbrody), 1849. Carol Keogh AKA The Wicc
Snowfall Present Zoid Feat. Feat. Miriam Ingram
Velvet Morning Molly O’Mahony
The Legend of Lily Pond Lake Laura Mulcahy
The South Wind Paddy Glackin / Micheal Ó’Domhnaill
Caoine Ui Neill Seán Keane
The Humours Of Tullycrine Seán Keane
