Ceol Anocht: Show #58 – 19/7/2018

Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 24/7/2018

 

…and here’s the playlist

Take Me Back Evolution Ft. Colleen
Noises Pale Waves
Pastime Paradise Stevie Wonder
The Music Makers Terry Hackett
Everything I Saw The Weather Station
Count Exile Gavin Glass
Sun Bleached Zola Daze
Ashes to Ashes Freddie White
The Song Remains The Same Led Zeppelin
The Sun Goes Down Thin Lizzy
Numb Benjamin Francis Leftwich
Dean Street Aontas
Bawn Fada / Ríl Gan Ainm / The Flagstone Of Memories / The Bonny Bunch Of Ferns Aontas
Missed Her On The Road Josh Johnston
Don’t Go Thinking Gavin Glass
Crease Of Your Smile Malojian
The Sky and The Ground Pierce Turner
The Long And Winding Road The Beatles
Lil’ Hands Windings
Home To You Lucky Bones
Certain Surprise John Martyn
All Things Must Pass George Harrison
Accidental Music Tommy Hayes/Ian Leslie
Úna Bhán Tommy Guihen

