Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #58 – 19/7/2018
19/7/2018
…and here’s the playlist
|Take Me Back
|Evolution Ft. Colleen
|Noises
|Pale Waves
|Pastime Paradise
|Stevie Wonder
|The Music Makers
|Terry Hackett
|Everything I Saw
|The Weather Station
|Count Exile
|Gavin Glass
|Sun Bleached
|Zola Daze
|Ashes to Ashes
|Freddie White
|The Song Remains The Same
|Led Zeppelin
|The Sun Goes Down
|Thin Lizzy
|Numb
|Benjamin Francis Leftwich
|Dean Street
|Aontas
|Bawn Fada / Ríl Gan Ainm / The Flagstone Of Memories / The Bonny Bunch Of Ferns
|Aontas
|Missed Her On The Road
|Josh Johnston
|Don’t Go Thinking
|Gavin Glass
|Crease Of Your Smile
|Malojian
|The Sky and The Ground
|Pierce Turner
|The Long And Winding Road
|The Beatles
|Lil’ Hands
|Windings
|Home To You
|Lucky Bones
|Certain Surprise
|John Martyn
|All Things Must Pass
|George Harrison
|Accidental Music
|Tommy Hayes/Ian Leslie
|Úna Bhán
|Tommy Guihen