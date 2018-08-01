Ceol Anocht: Show #61 – 31/7/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #61 – 31/7/2018

Martin Bridgeman 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 2/8/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Addicted To You Velvet Alibi
Hounds Of Love Kate Bush
Television Screen The Radiators From Space
Heroes David Bowie
David Bowie Five Grand Stereo
Margaret Sands Laura Veirs
Dead Man’s Shoes Billy Roche
Second Moon A. Smyth
Barrytown Steely Dan
The Great Curve Talking Heads
Fair Game Aislinn Logan
Lon Dubh / Maidrín Rua Laoise Kelly
Though Humble The Banquet Eleanor McEvoy
I Dream Of You Billy Roche
Loyal Ailbhe Reddy
The Sadness Of King Joyce Shane Joyce
Should Have Known Better Sufjan Stevens
Blow Away (For Bill) Kate Bush
Organ On / Tantum Ergo Pierce Turner
Shipbuilding Robert Wyatt
Passenger Lisa Hannigan
The Crying Room Perry Blake
To Ohio The Low Anthem
Sometime’s There’s Blood Gwenifer Raymond
Soft Day Tommy Hayes/Ian Leslie

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close