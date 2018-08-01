Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #61 – 31/7/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 2/8/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Addicted To You
|Velvet Alibi
|Hounds Of Love
|Kate Bush
|Television Screen
|The Radiators From Space
|Heroes
|David Bowie
|David Bowie
|Five Grand Stereo
|Margaret Sands
|Laura Veirs
|Dead Man’s Shoes
|Billy Roche
|Second Moon
|A. Smyth
|Barrytown
|Steely Dan
|The Great Curve
|Talking Heads
|Fair Game
|Aislinn Logan
|Lon Dubh / Maidrín Rua
|Laoise Kelly
|Though Humble The Banquet
|Eleanor McEvoy
|I Dream Of You
|Billy Roche
|Loyal
|Ailbhe Reddy
|The Sadness Of King Joyce
|Shane Joyce
|Should Have Known Better
|Sufjan Stevens
|Blow Away (For Bill)
|Kate Bush
|Organ On / Tantum Ergo
|Pierce Turner
|Shipbuilding
|Robert Wyatt
|Passenger
|Lisa Hannigan
|The Crying Room
|Perry Blake
|To Ohio
|The Low Anthem
|Sometime’s There’s Blood
|Gwenifer Raymond
|Soft Day
|Tommy Hayes/Ian Leslie