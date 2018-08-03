Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #62 – 2/8/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Yeh
|Jape
|Trafalgar Square
|Jonathan Wilson
|On The Beach
|Neil Young
|Breathe
|Lucky Bones
|Other People
|The Rails
|Doubt
|Billy Roche
|Automatic
|True Tides
|I’m A Believer
|Robert Wyatt
|The Rocker
|Thin Lizzy
|By The Venture
|Daniel Knox
|The Honourable Thomas Burke
|Laoise Kelly
|If We Leave Now
|Emmet McGonagle
|Lisa Lullaby
|Billy Roche
|Tree Song (Branch Out And Nourish My Veins)
|Amy Montgomery
|Bonny
|Prefab Sprout
|Walk With Me
|Marc O’Reilly
|Stuck Upon The Staircase
|LemonCello
|Cambridge
|Luluc
|Shipbuilding
|June Tabor
|Stones And Silence
|The Lost Gecko
|Northern Sky
|Nick Drake
|Gol na mBan san Ár
|Paddy Glackin/Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill