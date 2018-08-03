Ceol Anocht: Show #62 – 2/8/2018
Martin Bridgeman 3 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 6/8/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

 

Yeh Jape
Trafalgar Square Jonathan Wilson
On The Beach Neil Young
Breathe Lucky Bones
Other People The Rails
Doubt Billy Roche
Automatic True Tides
I’m A Believer Robert Wyatt
The Rocker Thin Lizzy
By The Venture Daniel Knox
The Honourable Thomas Burke Laoise Kelly
If We Leave Now Emmet McGonagle
Lisa Lullaby Billy Roche
Tree Song (Branch Out And Nourish My Veins) Amy Montgomery
Bonny Prefab Sprout
Walk With Me Marc O’Reilly
Stuck Upon The Staircase LemonCello
Cambridge Luluc
Shipbuilding June Tabor
Stones And Silence The Lost Gecko
Northern Sky Nick Drake
Gol na mBan san Ár Paddy Glackin/Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill

Martin Bridgeman

