Ceol Anocht: Show #624 – 1/2/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman01/02/2024

Come Away With Me Audrey Bridgeman
Feed The Flames Gemma Hayes
Gave It All Away Naimee Coleman Feat. Gemma Hayes
Gone Pillow Queens
A Thousand Tuesdays Ken Nolan Feat. Gala Hutton
Gold Hand Ways Of Seeing
501’s Conchur White
The Hard Way Megan O’Neill
Who Am I To Tell Him Niamh Bury
Killing Time Nell Mescal
I Wanna Be King Paul Holmes
Too Far Gone Another White Lie
Round and Round Damian O’Neill
