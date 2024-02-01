Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #624 – 1/2/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Come Away With Me
|Audrey Bridgeman
|Feed The Flames
|Gemma Hayes
|Gave It All Away
|Naimee Coleman Feat. Gemma Hayes
|Gone
|Pillow Queens
|A Thousand Tuesdays
|Ken Nolan Feat. Gala Hutton
|Gold Hand
|Ways Of Seeing
|501’s
|Conchur White
|The Hard Way
|Megan O’Neill
|Who Am I To Tell Him
|Niamh Bury
|Killing Time
|Nell Mescal
|I Wanna Be King
|Paul Holmes
|Too Far Gone
|Another White Lie
|Round and Round
|Damian O’Neill