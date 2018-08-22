Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #66 – 21/8/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 23/8/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|No Guitar
|Engine Alley
|Less Than Positive
|Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread
|Speed The Plough
|Horslips
|Ghost
|Gerald Ahern
|The Blue
|B. R. Lively
|Song Of Attack
|Low Fi’s
|Little Darling
|Terry Hackett
|The Archetypal Man
|Judie Sill
|Peaches En Regalia
|Frank Zappa
|Cold Blooded
|Low Life Luke
|There She Goes
|The La’s
|Anna Foxe (Planxty)
|Josephine Marsh
|Fool
|Villagers
|A New Hi In Lo Fi
|Low Fi’s
|The Man Who Built America
|Johhny Fean & Stephen Travers
|Kentucky Avenue
|Tom Waits
|Over And Under
|The Man Whom
|Here Come The Rattling Trees
|The High Llamas
|Fruit Of the Vine
|Jim White
|We Played Some Open Chords and Rejoiced, For The Earth Had Circled The Sun Yet Another Year
|A Winged Victory For The Sullen
|And I Love Her
|Vyvienne Long
|Give Me Take You
|Duncan Browne
|Accidental Music
|Tommy Hayes/Ian Leslie