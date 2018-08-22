Ceol Anocht: Show #66 – 21/8/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #66 – 21/8/2018

Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 23/8/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

No Guitar Engine Alley
Less Than Positive Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread
Speed The Plough Horslips
Ghost Gerald Ahern
The Blue B. R. Lively
Song Of Attack Low Fi’s
Little Darling Terry Hackett
The Archetypal Man Judie Sill
Peaches En Regalia Frank Zappa
Cold Blooded Low Life Luke
There She Goes The La’s
Anna Foxe (Planxty) Josephine Marsh
Fool Villagers
A New Hi In Lo Fi Low Fi’s
The Man Who Built America Johhny Fean & Stephen Travers
Kentucky Avenue Tom Waits
Over And Under The Man Whom
Here Come The Rattling Trees The High Llamas
Fruit Of the Vine Jim White
We Played Some Open Chords and Rejoiced, For The Earth Had Circled The Sun Yet Another Year A Winged Victory For The Sullen
And I Love Her Vyvienne Long
Give Me Take You Duncan Browne
Accidental Music Tommy Hayes/Ian Leslie

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close