Ceol Anocht: Show #67 – 23/8/2018
Martin Bridgeman 4 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 28/8/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

No Guitar Engine Alley
Back Of Your Hand The Candescents
Tinseltown In The Rain The Blue Nile
In The Madness Scott Maher
Torn and Wrinkled Malcom Holcombe
Bloodstone Low Fi’s
Take The Wheel Daithí
The Climber Neil Finn
Tinseltown Rebellion Frank Zappa
Stardust Rain Elusives
Crash Into The Sun Jim White
Humle / Lashing Down / Pipe Major Jimmy McGregor Josephine Marsh
Stockholm Low Fi’s
Wonderful Ego (HRRSN Remix) Kilnamana
Trouble With A Capital T Johhny Fean / Stephen Travers
Writing You Off The Butterfly Graveyard
The Pearl Judie Sill
The Perilous Tree Richie Healy
No Rest For the Manic Blackbird & Crow
Nails In My Feet Crowded House
Ninepence Worth Of Walking Duncan Browne
Because Of Toledo The Blue Nile
Lough Ree Damien Kelly

Martin Bridgeman

