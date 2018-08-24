Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #67 – 23/8/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 28/8/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|No Guitar
|Engine Alley
|Back Of Your Hand
|The Candescents
|Tinseltown In The Rain
|The Blue Nile
|In The Madness
|Scott Maher
|Torn and Wrinkled
|Malcom Holcombe
|Bloodstone
|Low Fi’s
|Take The Wheel
|Daithí
|The Climber
|Neil Finn
|Tinseltown Rebellion
|Frank Zappa
|Stardust Rain
|Elusives
|Crash Into The Sun
|Jim White
|Humle / Lashing Down / Pipe Major Jimmy McGregor
|Josephine Marsh
|Stockholm
|Low Fi’s
|Wonderful Ego (HRRSN Remix)
|Kilnamana
|Trouble With A Capital T
|Johhny Fean / Stephen Travers
|Writing You Off
|The Butterfly Graveyard
|The Pearl
|Judie Sill
|The Perilous Tree
|Richie Healy
|No Rest For the Manic
|Blackbird & Crow
|Nails In My Feet
|Crowded House
|Ninepence Worth Of Walking
|Duncan Browne
|Because Of Toledo
|The Blue Nile
|Lough Ree
|Damien Kelly