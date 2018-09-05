Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #70 – 4/9/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|You Don’t Know
|Surreal Audio
|The Somnabulist
|Echo And The Bunnymen
|Living For The City
|Stevie Wonder
|Stupid Heart
|Don’t Fear The Natives
|Willy Moore
|John Smith
|Left Alone
|Malcolm Holcombe
|Takes So Long
|ABQ
|Last Day Of Summer
|Magnet
|Have A Cigar
|Pink Floyd
|Shadows For The Disappeared
|Hedfuzy
|The Oak Tree/The Laurel Tree/Moll & Tiarna
|Full Set
|Blue Murder
|Jack Keeshan
|I Don’t Wanna Disappear
|Malcolm Holcombe
|Better Times
|Roy Thompson
|The Escape Artist
|Odi
|Fountain Of Sorrow
|Jackson Browne
|Garden Of Ireland
|Mancini
|Stones And Silence
|The Lost Gecko
|Down With The Universe
|David Corley
|First Light
|Richard & Linda Thompson
|Come Together
|Vyvienne Long
|Man Of Few Words
|This Is How We Fly