|Not Gonna Steal Yo Honey
|John Walsh / Shannon Brown
|All The Time
|John Walsh / Shannon Brown
|Remember When
|John Walsh / Shannon Brown
|Luck Is What You Need
|John Walsh / Shannon Brown
|Song for Sam
|Colm Gavin
|Wildflowers
|The Raines
|George White’s / The Carracastle Lass
|Luke Coffey / Patrick ‘Paahto’ Cummins
|A Sight For Sore Eyes
|The Parachute Testers
|Heather on the Moor
|VARO Feat. Inni-K & Libby McCrohan
|Faster
|Bowden
|Story to Tell
|Shane Barry
|Washing Machine
|Adrian O’Connell
|Unreality
|Niamh McKinney
|Safety
|Phoeno
|Green Grows The Laurel
|VARO Feat. John Francis Flynn
|Ten Today
|Miriam Ingram
|I’m Only Writing Sad Songs Now
|Greene And Shine
|The Walk
|Dan Astro_Ft Eileen Crilly
|60 Beats
|Foot Squeaker
|Lovers And Friends
|VARO Feat. Ruth Clinton & Cormac Mac Diarmada
|Whispers
|Dark Tropics
|Give Me A Way
|Félim
|When The World Is On Your Shoulder
|Electric Penguins
|Deny
|Mischa And The Bear
|Imposter
|Stepping On Lego
|Alone
|VARO Feat. Slow Moving Clouds & Branwen
|The Night Sky
|dREA
|Outside
|Jackie Deluxe
|Soon
|My Bloody Valentine
|A New Revolution
|Pete Holidai Ft. John Perry & Paul McLoone
|Dancing With My Baby
|Red Stamp
|Ground Above You
|Lōwli
|War
|Tolü Makay
|Resting On Laurels
|Cooks But We’re Chefs
|Were You Ever Loved
|EllyD
|This Secret (Live)
|Grainne Hunt
|Belly
|Niamh Regan
|All Abandon
|Jæd
|Birdwatching
|Under Starling
|Rain Song
|David Murphy
