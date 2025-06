Songs Of Abraham Spinning Boy

Lazarus Spinning Boy

Sunny Day (Radio Edit) Novatone

When The World Is On Your Shoulder Electric Penguins

Say I’m Wrong Antanna

Hell Or Heaven Paro Pablo Feat. Vanessa

Lost And Found Robert John Ardiff

Venus Calls Birthday Problem Feat. Jess Kav

Báidín Fheilimi Sinéad O’Connor

June Kathy Long

Should’ve Told You Electric Penguins

The Axe Saltaire

Open Water Cry Before Dawn

Waiting For The Only One Electric Penguins

My Baby Versey Feat Tony X

I Don’t Want To Steal Your Heart Tommy Keyes

Wishing Well EllyD

Falling, Still Kuara Feat. Jamel Franklin

Wave After Wave Simeon Kirkegaard

The Way Lights A Fire Electric Penguins

Falling The Butterfly Graveyard

The Way Back Without Willow

We Have It All Bren Berry

Old Song Billy Brennan

I Knew Your Mind Like You Knew Mine Go Bury Your Monsters

Can’t Even Tell Me (Radio Edit) Daithí & Sinead White

Washing Mashine Adrian O’Connell

Hello Hello Sunshine Ro Malone

Suddenly June Barry J Walsh

Madra NewDad

Give Me A Way Félim

The Man With Open Arms Bring Your Own Hammer With Cathal Coughlan / Linda Buckley

All Abandon Jæd