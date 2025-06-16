The Ballad of Oxmantown Road Ken Nolan

Oxygen Electric Penguins

Penny In The Poor Box Electric Penguins

Highgate Hill Electric Penguins

Pagan BK Pepper

Eyes Like Fireworks One Morning In August Feat. Ollie Cole

Drug Stories Matthew Devereux

June Kathy Long

Unexpectedly Unfamous. Siomha Hennessy

Gotta Find Out Marc Cunningham

Houston A Smyth

Big Man Small Town Scap Kaelo

Fancier Matthew Devereux

Wandering Song Lorraine Nash

Catch It Cormac Looby Feat. Lorraine Nash

Soul Getter Stephen Hodd

Cycles How I Became A Wave

Sleep As If I Always Knew

It’s Coastal, Not Boastful JP O’Duill

Wheelie Matthew Devereux

Forget You Love Rory Nellis

Hook Molly Vulpyne Band

Mystic Code Peter Doran

A Sight For Sore Eyes The Parachute Testers

The Bigot Jinx Lennon

Keep Sketch Matthew Devereux

Windowside Spacing

Handle With Care Tessio

Come To Me Sy Ableman

The Medley ActionRec

Pendulum Goldbug

I Knew Your Mind Like You Knew Mine Go Bury Your Monsters

Suddenly June Barry J Walsh

Imposter Stepping On Lego

Deny Mischa And The Bear

Bad Taste GNS

The Night Sky dREA

This Secret (Live) Grainne Hunt

Words Briars

Pigeon Song LARAbEL Feat. Moya Brennan

Le Chéile Caoimhín

Talk To Me Stephen James Smith Feat Niamh Bury, Basciville & Gareth Quinn Redmond