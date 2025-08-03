Regarding Apes and Diamond Hands Kirkos Ensemble

Goose Dr. Mindflip

Easy Does It Adrian O’Connell

Death Country The Southern Fold

50 Quid Man David Keenan

Time Goes By Kean Kavanagh

Death Chamber Visits Wasps vs Humans

Let Live The Halez

Less Talk Scap Kaelo

Sugar Baby The Southern Fold

The Axe Saltaire

Two Married Beggars Michael J. Sheehy with Suzanne Rhatigan and Fiona Brice

The Breathing Ghost Adrian Mantu

A Mother’s Heart for Palestine Mothers Against Genoicide

Run On For A Long Time The Southern Fold

Hazy Afternoon Neosupervital

Another Piece Of Me ALKY

Carry Me To The Water The 4 Of Us

Source Dr. Mindflip

Blood of Life The Southern Fold

Peace and Freedom Cry Before Dawn

Féileacán LARAbEL

Bury Me Not Poor Creature

Turn On Your Radio (Daithí Remix) Bren Berry

My Voodoo Doll Mary Stokes Band

The House Came Down Scullion Feat. Natacha Atlas

Hind Rajab Stano

Cycles How I Became A Wave

The Beat Inni-K

The Hunger Paul Holmes

My Baby Versey Feat Tony X

Cool Side Of The Pillow Toucan