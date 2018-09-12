Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #72 – 11/9/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 13/9/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Girl
|O Emperor
|People Want Peace
|Paul McCartney
|Frederick
|Patti Smith
|Trin
|Slow Moving Clouds
|Abiquiu
|Jeremy Nail
|Pictureshow
|Engine Alley
|Walk With Me
|Marc O’Reilly
|Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)
|Marvin Gaye
|Street Spirit (Fade Out)
|Radiohead
|Chicago
|Vickers Vimy
|The Portumna Workhouse / The Hurling Boys Of Portumna
|Cherish The Ladies
|Pick Up My Pieces
|Julie Neff
|Babaganoush
|Eoin Dillon
|Motherland
|Garadice
|Fool
|Engine Alley
|Born A Stranger
|Melissa Greener
|Another Wren
|Duke Special
|These Arms Of Mine
|Otis Redding
|Night Time
|Jenny Lindfors
|The Trees They Grow Tall
|Landless
|One World
|John Martyn
|ypsilon
|Olafur Arnalds
|Sea Song
|Laura Mulcahy
|Idumea
|Gwenifer Raymond
|Lament for Fr. Pat Noise
|Eoin Dillon