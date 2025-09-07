|Just To See You Happy
|Davey Long
|You Alone
|Davey Long
|This One’s for you (Reprise)
|Davey Long
|Boys Under The Sun
|Davey Long
|Poison Water
|David Keenan
|The Truth of Poetry
|Michael D. Higgins & Myles O’Reilly
|I’m Not The Only One
|Conor Furlong
|Misplaced Empathy
|God Knows
|My Pace
|Flexx Carter
|Good Times
|Keelan X
|Oh My God
|Bonya
|Dark Memories
|Michael D. Higgins & Myles O’Reilly
|Silver Apples
|Eileen Gogan
|Still A Day
|Inni-K
|Things Will Be Different
|This Violet Ocean
|The Betrayal
|Michael D. Higgins & Myles O’Reilly
|Find It For Yourself
|The Fynches
|Carousel
|Bantum
|Between The Lines
|Haylar
|Tony’s House
|Swim
|People Pleaser (Elaine Mai Remix)
|Soda Blonde / Elaine Mai
|Stargazer
|Michael D. Higgins & Myles O’Reilly
|Free House
|Matthew Devereux
|These Are The Things
|Paul Holmes
|Danny Boy
|As If I Always Knew
|You And Me ( Against The World )
|Side 4 Collective Feat. Colm Quearney & Carol Keogh
|Easy Does It
|Adrian O’Connell
|Gamble
|Zoe Basha
|Oh Deo
|Dora Gola
|Sayonara (radio edit)
|KNEECAP and Paul Hartnoll
|Downtown
|Sleevens
|Radio Silence
|The Savage Hearts
|Can’t Even Tell Me
|Daithí & Sinead White
|Invisible Thread (Radio Edit)
|The Divine Comedy
|Then Came You
|The Blades
|Lord Franklin
|Kevin Burke / Micheál Ó’Dómhnaill
|Bury Me Not
|Poor Creature
