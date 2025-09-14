|The Last Man In Europe
|The Blades
|Country Mile
|Rory Gallagher
|Sunburst
|Horslips
|I Believe
|Swim
|Brothers
|Michael D. Higgins & Myles O’Reilly
|Steamboat Captain
|Peter Doran
|The Left Hand Of God
|Sons Of Southern Ulster
|Blue Coats In The Rain
|Stano
|Align
|Ailbhe Reddy
|Ryan’s Rant
|Cormac Begley & Liam O’Connor
|Our Hands
|Eamon Brady
|Long Is The Day
|Pete And Tom On Song
|Plastic Soul
|Blue Slate
|Crossed Wires
|Carron
|Can’t Even Tell Me
|Daithí & Sinead White
|Master Crowley’s & The Roscommon Reel
|Cormac Begley & Liam O’Connor
|Somewhere
|Danny Groenland
|The Rip
|Anamoe Drive
|Still A Day
|Inni-K
|The Number 4
|As If I Always Knew
|Poison Water
|David Keenan
|Ríl Mháirtín Shéamuis
|Cormac Begley & Liam O’Connor
|I’m Not The Only One
|Conor Furlong
|Carousel
|Bantum
|Good Times
|Keelan X
|Silverfish
|Gerr Walsh
|Oh My God
|Bonya
|The Reel with the Beryle & The Green Groves
|Cormac Begley & Liam O’Connor
|Silver Apples
|Eileen Gogan
|These Are The Things
|Paul Holmes
|Invisible Thread (Radio Edit)
|The Divine Comedy
|Crowley’s
|Aoife Ní Bhriain & Cormac McCarthy
|How Do You?
|Alky
|Building Character
|Siomha Hennessy
|Thru The Grass
|Ham Sandwich
|Give Up Your Love
|Ciaran Moran
|Radio Silence
|The Savage Hearts
|Francis
|Curfew
|Green Grows The Laurel
|VARO Feat. John Francis Flynn
|Eveline
|Hibsen
