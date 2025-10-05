|Dreamin’
|Adam Nolan
|Il Babbo
|Swim
|Before The Fall
|The Southern Fold
|Love Song For The Damned
|The Southern Fold
|Beneath the Blaze Of The Burning Sun
|The Southern Fold
|Another Day
|Skanger
|Japanese House
|ActionRec
|First Time, Last Time
|Malaki
|Nothing Left To Lose
|Oliver Cole
|Crossed Wires
|Carron
|Sayonara (radio edit)
|KNEECAP and Paul Hartnoll
|Wildflower
|Setting Suns DC
|Align
|Ailbhe Reddy
|Steamboat Captain
|Peter Doran
|Put Out The Fire
|Oliver Cole
|Work Out
|Danny Groenland
|Our Hands
|Eamon Brady
|Free House
|Matthew Devereux
|Love You Last
|Without Willow
|Say I’m Wrong
|Antanna
|Your Face In The Morning
|Oliver Cole
|You And Me ( Against The World )
|Side 4 Collective Feat. Colm Quearney & Carol Keogh
|Out Of Key
|Paul Jackson
|Can’t Even Tell Me
|Daithí & Sinead White
|Between The Lines
|Haylar
|Chalk It Down
|Green And Shine
|Wingspan
|Oliver Cole
|Less Than Nothing
|Soda Blonde / National Symphony Orchestra
|Silverfish
|Gerr Walsh
|Master Crowley’s & The Roscommon Reel
|Cormac Begley & Liam O’Connor
|Movin On
|Paul Hogan
|How Do You?
|Alky
|Boat On The Water
|Martello
|Sea of Hypocrisy
|Rodney Owl
|Dúlamán
|Huartan
|Rosemary
|iNNUENDO
|The Perilous Tree
|Richie Healy
|Promiser
|Bear’s Den & Ciaran Lavery
|Hollow
|Ger Eaton
|Fading Out
|How I Became A Wave
|Picture In A Frame
|Flo McSweeney
|Mid Air
|Flo McSweeney
ADVERTISEMENT