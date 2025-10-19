|Rachel
|Swim
|Mayfly
|Indeceltic
|Madagascar Song
|Indeceltic
|Far Away
|Indeceltic
|Japanese House
|ActionRec
|Langeveien
|Kathy Long
|Introduction
|Ger Eaton
|I Thought I’d A Friend
|Ger Eaton
|I Go Through Something Too
|Danny Groenland
|Tired Bones
|The Parachute Testers
|Another Day
|Skanger
|Takeaway And Telly
|Mute The TV
|You Call This Love
|Gutterfly
|Interlude
|Ger Eaton
|Taking Leaf
|Ger Eaton
|Heaven Knows
|Ger Eaton
|Mary
|Jack Keeshan
|We Begin Here
|Carole Nelson
|Say I’m Wrong
|Antanna
|Phoenix (Reborn)
|Ger Eaton
|Angel From Montgomery
|Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill
|Big Flute
|Bantum
|Rosemary
|iNNUENDO
|First Time, Last Time
|Malaki
|Eyes Open
|One Flew Over
|Season Changes
|Ger Eaton
|Alcohol Problem
|Doctor Millar
|Hurry Up & Wait
|Anamoe Drive
|Invisible Thread (Radio Edit)
|The Divine Comedy
|Movin On
|Paul Hogan
|Dúlamán
|Huartan
|Grá Siorí
|Bula Beag
|Burn The Clothes
|The Wicc
|Happy Beatle
|Sentimental Tourists
|Oh It Must Be Nice
|Christian Cohle
|To The Sandals
|Dove Ellis
|I Passed Your House (Album Version)
|Séamus Fogarty
|Cumha An Fhile
|Maighread agus Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
