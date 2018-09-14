Catch UpCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #73 – 13/9/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 18/9/2018
.and here’s the playlist:
|Wreck It Like Beckett
|Therapy?
|Blow Your Mind
|Wilko Johnson
|There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
|The Smiths
|Isn’t That Enough
|Joan Shelley
|Fast Car
|Engine Alley
|Adiadiadio
|The Big Lovin’
|Lucinda Byre
|Michael Head And the Red Elastic Band
|Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)
|David Bowie
|Nursery Rhyme
|Tupelo
|Somebody’s Someone
|Brave Giant
|Ain’t That Enough
|Teenage Fanclub
|I Don’t Want Control Of You
|Teenage Fanclub
|Albatross
|John Brennan / Kevin Burke
|Blue Murder
|Jack Keeshan
|Darkness Divisible
|Engine Alley
|Feather On The Ground
|Melissa Greener
|Keep It Whole
|Anna Mieke
|Marie
|Randy Newman
|Learing By Mistakes
|Paul Doran
|Torn At The Seams
|Elevens
|Death With Dignity
|Sufjan Stevens
|Anger Plays A Part
|Neil Finn / Liam Finn
|The Soul Searchers
|Paul Weller
|Brand New Day
|The Southern Fold
|Minuets I & II
|John Brennan / Kevin Burke