Ceol Anocht: Show #73 – 13/9/2018
Catch UpCeol Anocht

Martin Bridgeman 9 mins ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 18/9/2018

.and here’s the playlist:

Wreck It Like Beckett Therapy?
Blow Your Mind Wilko Johnson
There Is A Light That Never Goes Out The Smiths
Isn’t That Enough Joan Shelley
Fast Car Engine Alley
Adiadiadio The Big Lovin’
Lucinda Byre Michael Head And the Red Elastic Band
Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) David Bowie
Nursery Rhyme Tupelo
Somebody’s Someone Brave Giant
Ain’t That Enough Teenage Fanclub
I Don’t Want Control Of You Teenage Fanclub
Albatross John Brennan / Kevin Burke
Blue Murder Jack Keeshan
Darkness Divisible Engine Alley
Feather On The Ground Melissa Greener
Keep It Whole Anna Mieke
Marie Randy Newman
Learing By Mistakes Paul Doran
Torn At The Seams Elevens
Death With Dignity Sufjan Stevens
Anger Plays A Part Neil Finn / Liam Finn
The Soul Searchers Paul Weller
Brand New Day The Southern Fold
Minuets I & II John Brennan / Kevin Burke

Martin Bridgeman

