Ceol Anocht: Show #74 – 2/10/2018

Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 4/10/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

T69 Collapse Aphex Twin
Happy With You Paul McCartney
American Girl Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
The World Is Waiting Blue Fish Diamond
Hummingbird John Smith
Hollis Brown Karan Casey
Let Somebody Love You Boy George & Culture Club
Goodnight Europe Amber Arcades
Simple Song Amber Arcades
C’mon Everybody Eddy Cochran
20 Flight Rock Eddy Cochran
Rain The Beatles
Queen Of Heartache Trouble Pilgrims
Jim Donoghues / Humours Of Lisadell / Tom McElvogues No. 3 Stevie Dunne
Pomegranate Ye Vagabonds
Down In The Glen Karan Casey
Mother Says The Whileaways
A Weak Heart Like Mine Ultan Conlon / Mary Coughlan
Certain Surprise John Martyn
Garden Of Ireland Mancini
Push The Boy Gavin Mee
On Coming From A Broken Home Gil Scott-Heron
We’d Be Home Joan Shelley
October Evenings The Hedge Schools
Give Me Take You Duncan Browne
agus a haon : : mumpsimus :: counterline This Is How We Fly

