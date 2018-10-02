Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #74 – 2/10/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 4/10/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|T69 Collapse
|Aphex Twin
|Happy With You
|Paul McCartney
|American Girl
|Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
|The World Is Waiting
|Blue Fish Diamond
|Hummingbird
|John Smith
|Hollis Brown
|Karan Casey
|Let Somebody Love You
|Boy George & Culture Club
|Goodnight Europe
|Amber Arcades
|Simple Song
|Amber Arcades
|C’mon Everybody
|Eddy Cochran
|20 Flight Rock
|Eddy Cochran
|Rain
|The Beatles
|Queen Of Heartache
|Trouble Pilgrims
|Jim Donoghues / Humours Of Lisadell / Tom McElvogues No. 3
|Stevie Dunne
|Pomegranate
|Ye Vagabonds
|Down In The Glen
|Karan Casey
|Mother Says
|The Whileaways
|A Weak Heart Like Mine
|Ultan Conlon / Mary Coughlan
|Certain Surprise
|John Martyn
|Garden Of Ireland
|Mancini
|Push The Boy
|Gavin Mee
|On Coming From A Broken Home
|Gil Scott-Heron
|We’d Be Home
|Joan Shelley
|October Evenings
|The Hedge Schools
|Give Me Take You
|Duncan Browne
|agus a haon : : mumpsimus :: counterline
|This Is How We Fly