Ceol Anocht: Show #77 – 11/10/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #77 – 11/10/2018

Martin Bridgeman 4 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 16/10/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

IRETI Replete
Is He Strange? John Grant
She’s Lost Control Joy Division
Dance x 3 Clare Sands / Jimmy Smyth
All That’s Left Michelle Lewis
Love Came With All That Brings Villagers
Lights Tanjier
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da The Beatles
Highway Star Deep Purple
K Zola Daze
Tuttle’s Reel / The Bunch Of Green Rushes / The Maids Of Mitchelstown Kevin Burke
Everybody Loves You Soak
Hold Me Down Villagers
See My Eyes Surreal Audio
I Stay Away Alice In Chains
The Hollow Shane Joyce
She Sits With The Moon Richie Healy
The Double Cross Mary Coughlan
My Lagan Love The Unthanks Ft. The Brighouse And Rastrick Brass Band
Mayfly Paul Weller
Four Days Pugwash
Johnny Seoighe Ciaran Somers / Nicolas Quemener

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close