Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #77 – 11/10/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 16/10/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|IRETI
|Replete
|Is He Strange?
|John Grant
|She’s Lost Control
|Joy Division
|Dance x 3
|Clare Sands / Jimmy Smyth
|All That’s Left
|Michelle Lewis
|Love Came With All That Brings
|Villagers
|Lights
|Tanjier
|Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
|The Beatles
|Highway Star
|Deep Purple
|K
|Zola Daze
|Tuttle’s Reel / The Bunch Of Green Rushes / The Maids Of Mitchelstown
|Kevin Burke
|Everybody Loves You
|Soak
|Hold Me Down
|Villagers
|See My Eyes
|Surreal Audio
|I Stay Away
|Alice In Chains
|The Hollow
|Shane Joyce
|She Sits With The Moon
|Richie Healy
|The Double Cross
|Mary Coughlan
|My Lagan Love
|The Unthanks Ft. The Brighouse And Rastrick Brass Band
|Mayfly
|Paul Weller
|Four Days
|Pugwash
|Johnny Seoighe
|Ciaran Somers / Nicolas Quemener