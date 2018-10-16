Ceol Anocht: Show #78 – 16/10/2018
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 18/10/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Prime Number Bitch Falcon
Bring On The Dancing Horses Echo And The Bunnymen
Pretty Vacant Sex Pistols
2 Cents Vulpynes
Sister Goodbye Emily Barker
Laughing Maniacally We Cut Corners
Caught In It Pale Rivers
Rollin’ With The Flow Kurt Vile
…and The Gods Made Love Jimi Hendrix
Have You Ever Been To Electric Ladyland Jimi Hendrix
Crosstown Traffic Jimi Hendrix
Brain Fluid Windings
Baby Lee Teenage Fanclub
Andie Phaddies’s / Claude Flanagan’s / Last Night’s Joy Gerry O’Connor
You Elaine Malone
Original Sin We Cut Corners
Keeper Of The Flame Hugh Christopher Brown
The Meetings Of The Waters Fionn Regan
Let’s Go Out Tonight The Blue Nile
Jericho River Gordon Barry
Children Of The Stars The Lost Gecko
Despite Repeated Warnings Paul McCartney
Terminal Paradise Adrianne Lenker
Rosaleen Mick Flannery
Come Break My Heart Again The Lone Bellow
The Corratistune Rose Gerry O’Connor

 

