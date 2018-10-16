Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #78 – 16/10/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 18/10/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Prime Number
|Bitch Falcon
|Bring On The Dancing Horses
|Echo And The Bunnymen
|Pretty Vacant
|Sex Pistols
|2 Cents
|Vulpynes
|Sister Goodbye
|Emily Barker
|Laughing Maniacally
|We Cut Corners
|Caught In It
|Pale Rivers
|Rollin’ With The Flow
|Kurt Vile
|…and The Gods Made Love
|Jimi Hendrix
|Have You Ever Been To Electric Ladyland
|Jimi Hendrix
|Crosstown Traffic
|Jimi Hendrix
|Brain Fluid
|Windings
|Baby Lee
|Teenage Fanclub
|Andie Phaddies’s / Claude Flanagan’s / Last Night’s Joy
|Gerry O’Connor
|You
|Elaine Malone
|Original Sin
|We Cut Corners
|Keeper Of The Flame
|Hugh Christopher Brown
|The Meetings Of The Waters
|Fionn Regan
|Let’s Go Out Tonight
|The Blue Nile
|Jericho River
|Gordon Barry
|Children Of The Stars
|The Lost Gecko
|Despite Repeated Warnings
|Paul McCartney
|Terminal Paradise
|Adrianne Lenker
|Rosaleen
|Mick Flannery
|Come Break My Heart Again
|The Lone Bellow
|The Corratistune Rose
|Gerry O’Connor