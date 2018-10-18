Ceol Anocht: Show #79 – 18/10/2018
Martin Bridgeman 4 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 23/10/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

It’s Your Ghost Deep Sky Objects
Has Ended Thom Yorke
Public Image Public Image Limited
Hot One One Horse Pony
Higher Learning Jenny Whiteley
The Specialist We Cut Corners
Sand and Sails Side 4 Collective
Jig Of Life Kate Bush
Gloria (In Excelsis Deo) Patti Smith
Kalikrates The Late David Turpin
Nazareth House David Keenan
Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter Elvis Costello
The Old Dash Churn / How She Gets Up In The Morning / The Torn Bag Apron Gerry O’Connor
Come Tomorrow The Lost Brothers
Reluctant Recluse We Cut Corners
No Fruit To Bear Kieran Mulvihill
Because Of Toledo The Blue Nile
Believe If All These Endearing Young Charms Eleanor McEvoy
Rosaleen Mick Flannery
On My Way Home Angelo De Augustine
Oncoming Hedge Schools
Ruby Baby Donald Fagen
Day Is Done Nick Drake
Bádaí Na Scadáin Gerry O’Connor

 

Martin Bridgeman

