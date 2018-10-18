Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #79 – 18/10/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 23/10/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|It’s Your Ghost
|Deep Sky Objects
|Has Ended
|Thom Yorke
|Public Image
|Public Image Limited
|Hot One
|One Horse Pony
|Higher Learning
|Jenny Whiteley
|The Specialist
|We Cut Corners
|Sand and Sails
|Side 4 Collective
|Jig Of Life
|Kate Bush
|Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)
|Patti Smith
|Kalikrates
|The Late David Turpin
|Nazareth House
|David Keenan
|Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter
|Elvis Costello
|The Old Dash Churn / How She Gets Up In The Morning / The Torn Bag Apron
|Gerry O’Connor
|Come Tomorrow
|The Lost Brothers
|Reluctant Recluse
|We Cut Corners
|No Fruit To Bear
|Kieran Mulvihill
|Because Of Toledo
|The Blue Nile
|Believe If All These Endearing Young Charms
|Eleanor McEvoy
|Rosaleen
|Mick Flannery
|On My Way Home
|Angelo De Augustine
|Oncoming
|Hedge Schools
|Ruby Baby
|Donald Fagen
|Day Is Done
|Nick Drake
|Bádaí Na Scadáin
|Gerry O’Connor