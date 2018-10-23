Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #80 – 23/10/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 25/10/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Neon Lights
|The Innocent Bystander
|Dance x 3
|Clare Sands / Jimmy Smyth
|Big Country
|Big Country
|Circling The Sun
|Saville
|One More Mile
|Colin James
|Under The City
|Slow Moving Clouds
|Woodstock
|Matthews Southern Comfort
|Yer Blues
|The Beatles
|Little Light Maker
|Linda Em
|The Prophet Speaks
|Van Morrison
|Don’t Look Now
|Elvis Costello
|Ambrose Moloney’s / Support From America No. 1
|Paddy Tutty / Caoimhín O’Fearghail
|Symmetry
|Runabay
|Drops
|Slow Moving Clouds
|The Best Me
|Roy Thompson
|Matchbox
|David Keenan
|Chance
|Big Country
|Juliette Walking In The Rain
|Joe Chester
|Yogi With A Broken Heart
|Pierce Turner
|The Bones Of You
|Elbow
|Natural Blue
|Julie Byrne
|When We Were Trees
|Ye Vagabonds
|Bádaí Na Scadáin
|Gerry O’Connor