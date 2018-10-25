Ceol Anocht: Show #81 – 25/10/2018
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 30/10/2018

…and here’s the playlist!

Again Laoise
Close To You Columbia Mills
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On) Talking Heads
Monday Morning Badhands
Need Your Love So Bad Colin James
Trin Slow Moving Clouds
Say When Danny G And The Major 7ths Feat Osmojam
Glory Box Portishead
Speed King Deep Purple
Gets Worse Fields
Sweet Kind Of Blue Emily Barker
Tapping Toes / Fr. Kelly’s Paddy Tutty / Caoimhín O’Fearghail
Missing S-Koa
Magnificent Birds Hedge Schools
Droghedy Slow Moving Clouds
On The Streets Clare O’Riordan
Nightporter Japan
The Easter Vigil Joe Chester
Old Fashioned Morphine Gordon Barry
Weightlifting Trashcan Sinatras
James Dean David Keenan
Downfall Of Paris Slow Moving Clouds

 

 

 

Martin Bridgeman

