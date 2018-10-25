Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #81 – 25/10/2018
…and here’s the playlist!
|Again
|Laoise
|Close To You
|Columbia Mills
|Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
|Talking Heads
|Monday Morning
|Badhands
|Need Your Love So Bad
|Colin James
|Trin
|Slow Moving Clouds
|Say When
|Danny G And The Major 7ths Feat Osmojam
|Glory Box
|Portishead
|Speed King
|Deep Purple
|Gets Worse
|Fields
|Sweet Kind Of Blue
|Emily Barker
|Tapping Toes / Fr. Kelly’s
|Paddy Tutty / Caoimhín O’Fearghail
|Missing
|S-Koa
|Magnificent Birds
|Hedge Schools
|Droghedy
|Slow Moving Clouds
|On The Streets
|Clare O’Riordan
|Nightporter
|Japan
|The Easter Vigil
|Joe Chester
|Old Fashioned Morphine
|Gordon Barry
|Weightlifting
|Trashcan Sinatras
|James Dean
|David Keenan
|Downfall Of Paris
|Slow Moving Clouds