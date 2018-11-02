Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #83 – 1/11/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 8/11/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Effort
|O Emperor
|Sapling
|David Gray
|Introduction
|Nick Drake
|Hazey Jane II
|Nick Drake
|Imagine Us On The Sun
|The Hot Sprockets
|Guy Clarke’s Fiddle
|Ben De La Cour
|Caesar Rock
|Paul McCartney
|Gay Girls
|Pillow Queens
|The Poacher
|Ronnie Lane
|Procession
|Queen
|Father To Son
|Queen
|Bad Blood
|Join Me In The Pines
|Bones Of Gilead
|Richard Thompson
|Clancy’s Single Jig / One Of Johnny’s Own
|Paddy Tutty / Caoimhín O’Fearghail
|Tara
|Davie Furey
|Do It Now
|Paul McCartney
|Curious
|One Horse Pony
|Land’s End
|Tommy Keyes
|I Will
|The Beatles
|Julia
|The Beatles
|To The Rescue
|Divine Comedy
|Across The Blue Mountain
|Niamh Parsons / Graham Dunne
|Singularity
|Darlingside
|On My Way Home
|Angelo De Augustine
|Sea Of Shadows
|Sleep Thieves
|Brennan’s Reel
|The Martin Hayes Quartet