Ceol Anocht: Show #83 – 1/11/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 8/11/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Effort O Emperor
Sapling David Gray
Introduction Nick Drake
Hazey Jane II Nick Drake
Imagine Us On The Sun The Hot Sprockets
Guy Clarke’s Fiddle Ben De La Cour
Caesar Rock Paul McCartney
Gay Girls Pillow Queens
The Poacher Ronnie Lane
Procession Queen
Father To Son Queen
Bad Blood Join Me In The Pines
Bones Of Gilead Richard Thompson
Clancy’s Single Jig / One Of Johnny’s Own Paddy Tutty / Caoimhín O’Fearghail
Tara Davie Furey
Do It Now Paul McCartney
Curious One Horse Pony
Land’s End Tommy Keyes
I Will The Beatles
Julia The Beatles
To The Rescue Divine Comedy
Across The Blue Mountain Niamh Parsons / Graham Dunne
Singularity Darlingside
On My Way Home Angelo De Augustine
Sea Of Shadows Sleep Thieves
Brennan’s Reel The Martin Hayes Quartet

 

 

Martin Bridgeman

