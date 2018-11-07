Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #84 – 6/11/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 8/11/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Infinite Swim
|All Tvvins
|High Point
|Colin Devlin
|Mrs. Robinson
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Waves
|Badhands
|If I Needed You
|Townes Van Zandt
|Just A Simple Love Song
|Tommy Keyes
|Anything In The Long Run
|Joe Chester
|This Song
|George Harrison
|Speak To Me
|Pink Floyd
|Breathe (In The Air)
|Pink Floyd
|On The Run
|Pink Floyd
|The Good Is Gone
|Greenshine
|Under Lime
|Elvis Costello & The Imposters
|Port Dansaidh Hiortach / Deora Dé
|Allt
|Drive the Cold Winter Away
|Horslips
|By My Side
|Tommy Keyes
|God’s Got No Religion
|Don Baker
|These Eyes
|Lisa Lambe
|Open Up Your Door
|Richard Hawley
|Empire Of Old
|Hidden Highways
|Roll Back The Levy
|Aine Tyrrell Ft. Liam O’Maonlaí
|The Archetypal Man
|Judie Sill
|At the Purchaser’s Option
|Rhiannon Giddens
|Carrickfergus
|Niamh Parsons / Graham Dunne
|Hold Your Head Up High
|Darlingside
|Foreign Fields
|This Is How We Fly