Ceol Anocht: Show #84 – 6/11/2018
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 8/11/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Infinite Swim All Tvvins
High Point Colin Devlin
Mrs. Robinson Simon & Garfunkel
Waves Badhands
If I Needed You Townes Van Zandt
Just A Simple Love Song Tommy Keyes
Anything In The Long Run Joe Chester
This Song George Harrison
Speak To Me Pink Floyd
Breathe (In The Air) Pink Floyd
On The Run Pink Floyd
The Good Is Gone Greenshine
Under Lime Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Port Dansaidh Hiortach / Deora Dé Allt
Drive the Cold Winter Away Horslips
By My Side Tommy Keyes
God’s Got No Religion Don Baker
These Eyes Lisa Lambe
Open Up Your Door Richard Hawley
Empire Of Old Hidden Highways
Roll Back The Levy Aine Tyrrell Ft. Liam O’Maonlaí
The Archetypal Man Judie Sill
At the Purchaser’s Option Rhiannon Giddens
Carrickfergus Niamh Parsons / Graham Dunne
Hold Your Head Up High Darlingside
Foreign Fields This Is How We Fly

 

Martin Bridgeman

