Ceol Anocht: Show #86 – 13/11/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #86 – 13/11/2018

Starman Jack L
Alien Beach House
Daybreak Horslips
March Into Trouble Horslips
Trouble With A Capital T Horslips
Keep Your Heart LOAH
Kansas City Blues Kat Danser
Girl O Emperor
I Do Jimmy’s Cousin
Souvenir Orchestral Maneouvres In The Dark
Karn Evil 9 Emerson, Lake and Palmer
Darlin’ Motorcycle Display Team
An Assemble Of Munster Men / Is Treise Fonn Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoe Conway, John McIntyre
O My Blue Eyed One Paula Ryan
Bogey Wonderland O Emperor
Trouble With A Capital T Johhny Fean / Stephen Travers
Frederick Patti Smith
The Lakes Of Ponchartrain Paul Brady
Space Between Spaces Good Tiger
Young Man On A Mountain Karine Polwart
Ashes On the Fire Richard Hawley
Mexico Bronagh Gallagher
Seedlings All Josienne Clarke / Ben Walker
Sí Bheag Sí Mhór Seán Ó’Riada

 

