Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #86 – 13/11/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 15/11/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Starman
|Jack L
|Alien
|Beach House
|Daybreak
|Horslips
|March Into Trouble
|Horslips
|Trouble With A Capital T
|Horslips
|Keep Your Heart
|LOAH
|Kansas City Blues
|Kat Danser
|Girl
|O Emperor
|I Do
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Souvenir
|Orchestral Maneouvres In The Dark
|Karn Evil 9
|Emerson, Lake and Palmer
|Darlin’
|Motorcycle Display Team
|An Assemble Of Munster Men / Is Treise Fonn
|Julie Fowlis, Éamon Doorley, Zoe Conway, John McIntyre
|O My Blue Eyed One
|Paula Ryan
|Bogey Wonderland
|O Emperor
|Trouble With A Capital T
|Johhny Fean / Stephen Travers
|Frederick
|Patti Smith
|The Lakes Of Ponchartrain
|Paul Brady
|Space Between Spaces
|Good Tiger
|Young Man On A Mountain
|Karine Polwart
|Ashes On the Fire
|Richard Hawley
|Mexico
|Bronagh Gallagher
|Seedlings All
|Josienne Clarke / Ben Walker
|Sí Bheag Sí Mhór
|Seán Ó’Riada