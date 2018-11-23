Ceol Anocht: Show #89 – 22/11/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 4/12/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Bowie On The Radio Ryan McMullen
Drive It To The Ground Ryan J
I’m So Tired The Beatles
Do Like I Do Zapho
Thanksgiving Rachel Baiman
Yer Blues The Beatles
We Watched The Sky Rotate Conor Mason
Lah-Di-Dah Jake Thackray
Catherine Howard Rick Wakeman
The Bailey (Plant Food Remix) LOAH
C’est La Vie Phosphorescent
The Belll The Olllam
Star To Star Mick Flannery
Sour Milk Sea The Beatles
This Secret Gráinne Hunt
5AM Colleen
Cry Baby Cry The Beatles
Lullabye Fiach
The Moon Loses Its Memory Cormac O’Caoimh
Things Behind The Sun Nick Drake
Way To Blue Nick Drake
Julia The Beatles
Song Of Good Hope Glen Hansard
An Cailín Deas Rua Seán Ó’Riada

Martin Bridgeman

