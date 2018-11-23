Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #89 – 22/11/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 4/12/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Bowie On The Radio
|Ryan McMullen
|Drive It To The Ground
|Ryan J
|I’m So Tired
|The Beatles
|Do Like I Do
|Zapho
|Thanksgiving
|Rachel Baiman
|Yer Blues
|The Beatles
|We Watched The Sky Rotate
|Conor Mason
|Lah-Di-Dah
|Jake Thackray
|Catherine Howard
|Rick Wakeman
|The Bailey (Plant Food Remix)
|LOAH
|C’est La Vie
|Phosphorescent
|The Belll
|The Olllam
|Star To Star
|Mick Flannery
|Sour Milk Sea
|The Beatles
|This Secret
|Gráinne Hunt
|5AM
|Colleen
|Cry Baby Cry
|The Beatles
|Lullabye
|Fiach
|The Moon Loses Its Memory
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Things Behind The Sun
|Nick Drake
|Way To Blue
|Nick Drake
|Julia
|The Beatles
|Song Of Good Hope
|Glen Hansard
|An Cailín Deas Rua
|Seán Ó’Riada