Ceol Anocht: Studio 2 Session – Mark Geary & Fiacre Gaffney (23/10/2019)

When we last met in KCLR, Mark and I had just a short time on air and we promised to rectify it with a longer chat. So it happened that Mark came back to see us. He was joined by Fiacre Gaffney, one of his partners in this new incarnation. Fiacre is a founding member of the The Strawhall House Band, famous for their Monday night sessions on the backs of the Liffey in Chapelizod. Mark has been a frequent visitor to the sessions and the idea was formed to combine their collective talents. As you’ll here, Mark and the band have gelled and have a chemistry that is rare. Their release of ‘Rosebud’ gives a fine sense of how these musicians have rowed in together.

You’ll have your opportunity to see them in action on Saturday, October 26th at Cleere’s as they finish their short Irish tour.

We let the ‘tape’ roll and the time passed quickly and easily. Always a pleasure to hear great music and the stories behind the coming together of this group of musicians. We hear a song each from Mark and Fiacre and then they perform the first song they played together at the Monday session.