Ceol Anocht: Studio 2 Session – Paddy Mulcahy (7/12/2019)

Some appear to think that to talk about music is akin to dancing about architecture, that the music should speak for itself.

I disagree.

Among my favourite times on radio (as well as playing new music of course) are when I speak with musicians about their music, their experiences, the stories behind the songs, what draws them to music and what fires their passions. I’ve been lucky to meet many fine musicians and songwriters and to explore the process and to seek and some of the back stories.

A perfect example is my guest on this session, Paddy Mulcahy. He is someone possessed of a fine musical ear and the knack of producing some of the finest electronica. It’s a genre that is sometimes dismissed (for reasons I can never fathom) but, in my experience, be balm for the heart and soul.

What was supposed to be a quick interview about his lovely new album “How To Disappear” turned into a longer chat about music, exile, motivation and patience. It was great to have time stand still for a while and hear how the album came to be.