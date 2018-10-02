Ceol Anocht: Studio 2 Session : The Whileaways – 29/9/2018

The Whileaways have been impressing at every hands turn, from gigs to albums and in a recent development they have been nominated for a national folk award. The album “From What We’re Made” was album na seachtaine on Ceol Anocht and shows them at the peak of their songwriting and performing powers.

Fresh from a sold out gig in Ionad Dara, Goresbridge they dropped in to Studio 2 to play some of the fine songs that appear on the album and to chat about the making and touring of the album and upcoming gigs.