Ceremony for family and friends of homicide victims to take place in Kilkenny today

MaryAnn Vaughan 1 min ago
John Whelan's nieces, Zara and Nadia, were murdered along with their mother, Sharon in 2008

A ceremony for families and friends of those who’ve lost loved ones to homicide will be held in Kilkenny today.

It’s being organised by John Whelan, among others.

John’s sister Sharon and her two young daughters were murdered in their Windgap home in Christmas 2008.

Today’s ceremony will take place at 4 o’clock in St Mary’s Cathedral in the city and speaking to KCLR, John says they’d like as many people to come in support as possible.

