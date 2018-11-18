Ceremony to remember missing JoJo Dollard to take place in Kilkenny Castle Park today

Missing Kilkenny woman, Jo Jo Dollard will be remembered at a ceremony at the monument to missing people in Kilkenny today.

This is the 18th year the service in the Castle Park has been held, while it’s 23 years since Jo Jo went missing.

Fr Willie Purcell organises and leads the event each year but he says people often have trouble finding the monument.

He’s told KCLR he would like to OPW to put signage in the park to direct people.

Today’s ceremony gets underway at 12 o’clock.