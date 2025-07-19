The Chair of the IFA in Carlow has criticised the proposed CAP reform that was announced earlier this week, though noted that there is a long way to go before the changes are implemented.

Farming organisations roundly criticised the proposals from the European Commission, announced last Wednesday, which would see ringfenced CAP funding merged into a new “super-fund”.

Farm representatives claim that the changes would dilute funding meant for agriculture.

Chair of the IFA in Carlow Michael Purcell said that rural development projects may suffer.

“At the moment, we have pillar 1 and pillar 2 CAP, and the proposal is to remove one of those pillars, and taking away a lot of funding from rural development and things like that, and changing the whole CAP payments, so that’s the big issue with farming, I know it’s just proposals, and there’s a lot of work to be done over the next two years, but it’s a huge shift from food production as well.”