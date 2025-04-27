The Chairman of Cois Nore in Kilkenny has been thanking the local business community for their support in the refurbishment of their new centre on the Waterford road.

Works started on the new centre last month and are expected to last around 9 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chair of Cois Nore Dr Bill Cuddihy says suppliers have been fantastic in supporting the refurbishment of the building.

“A lot o suppliers have come on board to help us, and have given us materials for free or at reduced costs, for example, carpet options up on Walken Street are providing us with our flooring all for free, suppliers have come on board, that’s just one example, that will help to reduce the costs on one side.”

He continued by stating that “The costs are significant, because bill costs are significant now in this day and age, so at the end of the day, we still need to raise our €2 million, to help us pay for both the purchase of the property and to pay for the refurbishment of the property.”