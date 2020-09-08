Chair of Kilkenny County Council calls for more personal responsibility and for an increase in bottle banks

Kilkenny County Council needs to empty bottle banks more frequently – that’s the call from the local authority Chairman.

Since the start of lock-down such facilities have been used 35% more than usual.

Andrew McGuinness yesterday reported an overflow at the facility at St Canice’s Church carpark while separately rubbish was dumped outside the doors of a nearby charity shop in the Butts Green.

Cllr McGuinness says the council needs to act but some personal responsibility is also required noting “They’ve been full a lot quicker and they are being emptied a lot quicker but they still need to be emptied a hell of a lot more frequently because the amount of bottles that are being left at the banks, in my view there’s two problems with this: one I really that think people should not be leaving their stuff at the bottle banks when they’re full because council workers then have to come & take that rubbish away but the second thing is that they are actually bringing the stuff to the bottle banks hoping that there’s going to be enough space in the bottle banks for their waste so I have requested that KK coco would arrange for the banks to be emptied even more frequently to facilitate that”.

He added “People need to take into consideration the fact that when the bottle banks are full, when we’re waiting for them to be emptied, that they don’t just leave their rubbish there, it’s illegal, they can be fined and somebody else has to come along & clear up their rubbish so please don’t leave it at the bottle banks, please notify the local authority when the bottle bank is full, if it hasn’t been emptied”.

In conclusion Cllr McGuinness says “I do hope that Kilkenny County Council takes this into consideration, that people are actually going to the bottle banks with their waste and if they were emptied more often, maybe if there were more locations with bottle banks in them that we wouldn’t have this issue in the future”.

Photos: with thanks to Cllr Andrew McGuinness