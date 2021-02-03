Logistical challenges after Taoiseach confirms over 70s will not be offered AstraZeneca vaccine

The Taoiseach has confirmed over 70s will be offered the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rather than AstraZeneca.

It’s after a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee that the two mRNA vaccines are preferable for use in the elderly.

It presents logistical challenges as AstraZeneca is the only one of the three that can be stored at fridge temperature.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has insisted all three vaccines are still deemed to be safe for all age groups.