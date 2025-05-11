The Saddle up for Down Syndrome Kilkenny charity cycle has kicked off this morning from Danesfort GAA Club, and will see cyclists chooses to take on three separate scenic routes of 45, 65, or 105 km, designed to suit riders of all abilities.

Afterwards, there will be a family fun day in Danesfort GAA Club from 12 to 3pm, with all invited for an afternoon of activities, live music, street food and more.

Proceeds from the cycle will go to Down Syndrome Kilkenny, a local voluntary group that supports its members with speech and language therapy, physio, Occupational therapy and an after school programme.

Speaking to KCLR News, Race director Mark Gaffney detailed the route involved.

“We’re going out to Kells, out across Thomastown, Gowran, out to Paulstown, and up as far as Leighlinbridge, for the longer route. Then everybody will come back to Danesfort, where at the end of it we’re going to have a really nice activity day, for anyone who’s not too wrecked after the cycle, there are a couple of hills in there.”