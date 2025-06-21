The community of Kells has organised a Bric-A-Brac Sale today to raise funds for solar hand-held powerbanks, developed by Glas Energy, to be distributed to Palestinian refugees that have fled to refugee camps in neighbouring countries.

The second-hand sale will take place at the Kings mill car park until 5pm today, Saturday 21st, with music, food and a raffle later in the evening.

Kells village has a history of responding to human rights crises worldwide. In 2022, the community came together and raised €5000 for Kabul with the ‘Kells to Kabul’ fundraiser.

Speaking to KCLR News, organiser Stephanie McDermott said it was important that people remain aware of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“You know with all that’s going on, people have become fatigued by the depth of the human rights abuses in that part of the world, and Palestine has obviously slipped down the ladder but at the same time, we’re quite active, and I think we need to keep it in people’s minds, people should not shut off, because we don’t know what’s ahead, and we would hope that if we were in similar situations, or if any of our family members were in similar situations, that there’d be someone there that would be able to fly the flag for us.”