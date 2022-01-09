Charlie Curran Memorial Run to go ahead virtually this month

This month sees the return of the eight annual Charlie Curran Memorial Run.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the race is being held virtually again this year, with participants encouraged to run, walk, jog, or use a treadmill throughout the month of January.

All of the funds raised will go towards the Éist cancer support centre in Carlow.

Organiser of the event, Charlie Curran Jnr, explained to KCLR why it was important for the race to go ahead this year. This is a vital fundraiser, it’s also something people look forward to every year after Christmas. Thankfully with technology we can still go ahead with the event. All participants are welcome.