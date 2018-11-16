Check out this 2016 Volkswagen Passat Highline at Laharts
MotoringSponsored

Check out this 2016 Volkswagen Passat Highline at Laharts

It's another deal of the week from Laharts Volkswagen Kilkenny

Ken McGuire 1 min ago
Less than a minute
161 Volkswagen Passat Highline at Laharts

As part of a new motoring feature on kclr96fm.com, we’ve teamed up with Laharts Volkswagen, your home for Volkswagen in Kilkenny. Over the coming weeks we’ll be previewing new and pre-owned Volkswagen models, all ready for the road.

Volkswagen Deal of the Week

This week, Laharts have a 161 Volkswagen Passat Highline 1.6TDi, 120HP at just €24,450.

This car has Low Mileage and is available with finance from as little as 3.9% APR. Trade-ins welcome.

Call 056 7722195 or visit the website for more information.

Have a look…

161 Volkswagen Passat Highline at Laharts

161 Volkswagen Passat Highline at Laharts

161 Volkswagen Passat Highline at Laharts

161 Volkswagen Passat Highline at Laharts

161 Volkswagen Passat Highline at Laharts

2016 Volkswagen Passat Highline

Call Laharts today on 056 7722195 or view full car details here.

Ken McGuire

Covering all things sport over at kclrfazone.com, catch Ken on air weekdays 3-5.30pm for KCLR Drive. Tweet him @kenmcguire or read his food ramblings at kenonfood.com.
© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close