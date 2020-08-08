Checkpoints in place across Kildare, Laois and Offaly to make sure residents comply with new Covid-19 restrictions

Garda checkpoints are in place across Kildare, Laois and Offaly to make sure residents comply with new Covid-19 restrictions.

People are being asked to only travel out of the counties for essential reasons like medical appointments, work or for childcare.

It follows a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The HSE has also moved to re-activate drive-in testing centres in the counties, including in Newbridge.

CEO Paul Reid outlines what’s underway:

“We are increasing our resourcing in our public health teams in those areas, our contact testing and tracing, we’ve increased the opening hours of the centres that exist over the weekend and over the next week”.