Chief Executive of St Canice’s Credit Union in Kilkenny announces her retirement

Chief Executive of St Canice’s Credit Union has announced her retirement.

Clare Lawton has been in the role for over 22 years and told KCLR’s The Bottom Line the Credit Union has grown significantly over the past number two decades.

Since joining the Kilkenny-based financial institution which is one of the biggest Credit Unions in the country, Ms Lawton has overseen a massive programme of expansion as well as radical change in how the community based business operates.

Speaking to KCLR, she says a lot has changed over the years as they now have 100+ staff as well as over 450 million euro of assets.