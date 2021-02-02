Chief Medical Officer says a summer holiday abroad is ‘not realistic’, as Carlow has 14 new Covid cases with ten in Kilkenny

10 more deaths related to Covid-19 were announced last night, as well as 1,062 cases.

Of these 14 are in Carlow with ten in Kilkenny.

Latest figures show there were 1,436 people in hospital with the disease, while 206 were receiving treatment in ICU.

Last night’s figures for St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny and University Hospital Waterford are so far unavailable this morning.

14-day incidence rate

The national 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has now fallen to 478 which is the lowest it’s been since January 2nd.

Monaghan has the highest rate, more than double the national figure, at 990.5 with Carlow in the second top spot at 716.6. Waterford and Wexford aren’t too far behind, at 690.3 and 588.4 respectively.

Kilkenny has the fourth-lowest rate at 232.8.

Schools

Thousands of children with additional needs are being left behind in the phased return of special education, according to disability advocacy groups.

It follows yesterday’s announcement that special schools and classes will resume later this month at 50 percent capacity.

Advocacy groups say it’s welcome news for some families but it doesn’t involve many children in mainstream primary school classes or secondary students.

Adam Harris from autism charity, As I Am, says that’s disappointing.

Travel

A summer holiday abroad is ‘not realistic’, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said yesterday that international travel will largely resume as normal in late June as more people are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan said the only beaches people will be able to go to will be in their own localities.

Speaking last night, he said it’s likely summer holidays outside of Ireland won’t be possible.

Elsewhere

UK

Covid testers in England are going door-to-door in areas where the South African variant has been found.

80,000 people from eight parts of the country are being screened, even if they don’t have symptoms.

The strain isn’t thought to be more serious, but it is thought to be more contagious than the original version of Covid-19 which arrived last year.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock says it’s important community transmission is stopped as soon as possible.

Dubai

Dubai has announced it’s closing all bars and pubs for the whole of February after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Restaurants will also have their opening hours limited, while there’ll be restrictions on the number of people allowed at hotels, cinemas and shopping centres.

Influencers have been criticised for remaining at the tourist destination despite strong advice against non-essential travel.