Chief Medical Officer says he’s “increasingly concerned” at Covid-19 trends

The Chief Medical Officer is “increasingly concerned” at the trends surrounding Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan has said the five-day average of daily cases has increased from 350 last week – to 424 today, and has urged people to follow the health advice.

366 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday, six in Kilkenny and five in Carlow, as well as 11 deaths, all of which happened in November.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 people is now 121. Carlow’s is among the country’s lowest at 82.6 while Kilkenny’s is at 118.9.

The government’s likely to make a decision on how to exit level 5 restrictions towards the end of next week.

Professor of Public Health at UCC, Ivan Perry, believes any plan should involve limiting arrivals from abroad this Christmas.

In America …

U.S. doctors and nurses have penned a letter to Donald Trump urging his administration to share critical Covid-19 data with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

They say the information is essential to avoid unnecessary delays in tackling the pandemic as infections and hospitalisations skyrocket in the US.

Members of several medical associations made the plea for cooperation a day after Joe Biden warned that more people may die if the outgoing president continues to block a smooth transition.

Forty-one U.S. states have reported record increases in cases of Covid-19 cases this month while 20 have seen a record rise in deaths.

In the UK …

Boris Johnson will take part in the UK’s Prime Minister’s Questions remotely later.

He’s self-isolating after becoming a contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Downing Street says he has since had a negative result – but is continuing to quarantine in line with the rules.

Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, admits it’ll be a challenge.

It’s as the UK saw another 598 deaths related to the virus with that daily figure being the highest htere since 6th May.

20,051 new cases were reported in the latest 24 hour stretch, about 400 fewer than the numbers announced last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, British Airways is going to test passengers for coronavirus, to try to prove the UK’s quarantine policy should be scrapped.

It’s teamed up with American Airlines to offer screenings for travellers from the US to Heathrow.

People will be able to get checked for Covid-19 three days before they leave, when they get to London and then three days later.